Johnny Depp ‘suffers from erectile dysfunction’, Heard claims in unsealed court papers
Unsealed records reveal startling information from the former couple's defamation case
Image: Evelyn Hockstein/pool via Reuters
Amber Heard has claimed former husband Johnny Depp suffers from erectile dysfunction which allegedly made him angry and sparked his sexual assault on his ex-wife, according to reports.
The reports cite unsealed court documents from the former couple's defamation battle that played out in a Virginia court in June.
In the unsealed records, quoted by the Daily Mail, the Aquaman actress's legal team claimed though Depp “would rather not disclose his erectile dysfunction condition, such condition absolutely is relevant to sexual violence, including Mr Depp's anger and use of a bottle to rape Amber Heard”.
In the records, from a March 28 filing, Heard's legal team claimed his medical condition “contributed to his violent behaviour towards his ex-wife” and made him “angry or agitated”.
The actress alleged the Pirates of the Caribbean actor would force himself on her in an angry way when he “couldn't perform”.
The unsealed records also reportedly revealed that Depp wanted nude photos of his ex-wife submitted as evidence during the trial.
These sensational revelations come just weeks after the 36-year-old actress filed to appeal against a Virginia jury's decision that she defamed Depp when she claimed in a newspaper opinion piece that she was a survivor of sexual violence, according to court documents.
Heard's legal team submitted the appeal notice to the Virginia Court of Appeals, seeking to overturn the lower court's June 1 ruling.
After a six-week televised trial, a seven-person jury concluded that Heard defamed Depp, and the Pirates of the Caribbean star was awarded $10.35m (about R171m) in damages. The jury also determined that Heard was defamed, awarding her $2m (about. R33m).
The notice also appeals against a June 24 final judgment order and a July 13 order against Heard's post-trial motions. Depp's team said it was undeterred by the appeal. “We remain confident in our case and that this verdict will stand,” a spokesperson for Depp said in an email at the time.
— Additional reporting by Reuters
