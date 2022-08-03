WATCH | Spotlight hosts a fact or fiction quiz with the cast of new local Netflix series ‘Justice Served’

Spotlight is a weekly entertainment snapshot of new movie releases, new streaming platform series, television shows in SA, exclusive film trailers and much more. New five-minute episodes are published every week on Sunday Times Lifestyle, SowetanLIVE Entertainment and on our YouTube channel.

Netflix’s new action-drama series Justice Served is a six-part series which began streaming from July 29 in 190 countries, featuring an all-African cast and crew. You can expect to be taken through a host of twists and turns as an enigmatic group of freedom fighters leave the fate of an accused murderer in the hands of the public.

Spotlight presenter Collette Prince hosts an exclusive three-part fact or fiction-format fun quiz with Justice Served cast members Hlomla Dandala, Morne Visser and Lerato Mvelase.

Starting on Friday August 5, don’t miss the fun and games of the quiz which will give you a behind-the-scenes look at this highly anticipated African series. The three segments will roll out each Friday until August 19. Don't forget to download the thrilling Justice Served episodes themselves each Friday.

Justice Served is produced by Meraki Studios in association with Ochre Media. Now the series is trending inside the top two shows on Netflix. The cast also includes: Pallance Soja Dladla, Alex McGregor, Dineo Rasedile, Panch Gasela and Motshabi Tyelele.