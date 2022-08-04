SPOTLIGHT | Non-stop all-star action on 'Bullet Train', 'Paws of Fury' in cinemas; local TV drama tops charts
Get on board the new comedy-drama with Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock; meet the loveable dog with dreams of being a Samurai; powerful female characters will thrill and inspire us this year; and quiz fun with the cast of Justice Served
Spotlight shines a light on the new action thriller Bullet Train, animated family movie Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank, and strong female characters gracing our screens this year.
If you’re looking for big comedy action with big stars, catch Bullet Train starring Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock, Bad Bunny, Brian Tyree Henry, Lady Gaga and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.
From director David Leitch, who brought you Deadpool 2 and John Wick, the film features a hitman (Pitt), with an aversion to guns, contracted for a simple smash-and-snatch job. The catch is that the mission takes place on a Japanese bullet train in competition with five other assassins — all with the same mandate. It opens at cinemas and IMAX screens on August 5 2022.
With Women’s Day coming up, Spotlight features movies to look forward to with powerful female characters. The Woman King, out in September, stars Viola Davis and SA’s Thuso Mbedu; a three-part documentary on M-Net, My Name is Reeva, looks at Reeva Steenkamp’s life (August); Olivia Wilde directs Don’t Worry Darling with Florence Pugh (September); the true story of Mamie Till-Mobley’s relentless pursuit of justice is featured in Till (October); two female journalists expose Harvey Weinstein’s sex crimes in She Said (November); and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (November) provides a bounty of inspirational female roles.
Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank, with Samuel L Jackson voicing lead character Waco, is out in cinemas and offers epic family fun.
The local drama series Justice Served, streaming on Netflix in 190 different countries, is already trending in the top two of the Netflix charts. Don’t miss our coverage of the premiere event and Collette Prince’s entertaining quiz with cast members (follow the link below).
