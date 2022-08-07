×

Lifestyle

Humour

Everyone has a superpower. We just have to embrace them as such

From farting to telling convincing lies, everyone has a weird, natural gift for something. This is their superpower

07 August 2022 - 00:01

How many people know the real Superman story? Would it surprise you to discover that Superman’s real superpower is telling believable lies? Think about it. Clark Kent. An incorrigible nerd. Working for a newspaper. Have you ever walked into a newsroom and scanned what’s on offer? No woman is going to go into unscheduled ovulation at the sight of these underwhelming sexual specimens. ..

