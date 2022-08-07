Interview

Go along for the ride with Brad Pitt's new movie ‘Bullet Train’

Cast members of 'Bullet Train' talk about their characters and working with director David Leitch, who was once Pitt's stunt double

Add the name Brad Pitt to any film and it is far more likely to become a commercial hit. Even taking into account some negative press asserting that Pitt's inclusion in the largely Western cast portraying characters from a Japanese page-turner smacks a bit of Hollywood whitewashing. The film is Bullet Train, adapted from the novel Maria Beetle by Kōtarō Isaka. ..