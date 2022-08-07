×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

Luke Dale Roberts creates enthralling Carbon coffee collab: Très beans

Partnering with Nescafé Gold, Luke ­Dale Roberts curated a memorable fine dining experience with the rich flavours of Java for lucky winners at the new Test Kitchen Carbon in Johannesburg.

07 August 2022 - 00:00
Andrea Nagel Lifestyle editor

Coffee has to be your cup of tea, so to speak, if you enter the Crafted Beyond Compare competition which pairs Nescafé Gold with some top South African creatives, especially if your aim is to win the bespoke experience at chef Luke ­Dale Roberts' new Joburg restaurant, Test Kitchen Carbon...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Hollywood couple Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson split - media reports Lifestyle
  2. WATCH | Gatvol squirrels and mongoose take on a cobra Lifestyle
  3. REVIEW | ‘Refined’ Ford Everest still solid like a rock Lifestyle
  4. What to expect from Sandton’s hot new ‘it’ spot, Zen Restaurant and Bar Food
  5. Five ways to help you unleash your inner-thigh guy The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

Krugersdorp residents round up ‘illegal miners’, force them to undress
Cosatu accuses Cape Town Mayor and Western Cape Premier of snubbing anti-crime ...