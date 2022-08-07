Luke Dale Roberts creates enthralling Carbon coffee collab: Très beans

Partnering with Nescafé Gold, Luke ­Dale Roberts curated a memorable fine dining experience with the rich flavours of Java for lucky winners at the new Test Kitchen Carbon in Johannesburg.

Coffee has to be your cup of tea, so to speak, if you enter the Crafted Beyond Compare competition which pairs Nescafé Gold with some top South African creatives, especially if your aim is to win the bespoke experience at chef Luke ­Dale Roberts' new Joburg restaurant, Test Kitchen Carbon...