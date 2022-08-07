Women's Month

Meet a ‘black mermaid’ making waves in male-dominated, maritime world

Captain Londy Ngcobo is on a mission to increase women's participation in the global maritime industry and to cultivate a love for the ocean in young people

“I chose not to be Rose on the Titanic, I chose to captain the Titanic.” This is probably one of Captain Londy Ngcobo’s most popular statements — one she has made in spite of the pushback she received when she decided to become a ship's captain. ..