SA’s judo gold medallist is a girlie girl who turns into a monster on the mat
Judo champ Michaela Whitebooi sets her sights on the Paris Olympics
07 August 2022 - 00:04
When she's not on the mat, Commonwealth Games judo gold medallist Michaela Whitebooi admits to being a “girlie girl who loves design and having her nails done”. ..
SA’s judo gold medallist is a girlie girl who turns into a monster on the mat
Judo champ Michaela Whitebooi sets her sights on the Paris Olympics
When she's not on the mat, Commonwealth Games judo gold medallist Michaela Whitebooi admits to being a “girlie girl who loves design and having her nails done”. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos