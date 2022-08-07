Movie Review

The tall story told by ‘Eiffel’ is a towering disappointment

Veering wildly from historical accuracy with a made-up love story about how the famous Paris tower got its shape, 'Eiffel' is sentimental nonsense

For 133 years, Paris' 330m-high tower has been one of the world’s most iconic monuments, named after Gustave Eiffel, the engineer who designed and built it...