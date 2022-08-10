Actress Anne Heche ‘in extreme critical condition’ after fiery car crash

Hollywood actress Anne Heche remains hospitalised in critical condition, comatose and connected to a breathing machine, just days after suffering severe injuries in a fiery Los Angeles car crash, a spokesperson for the performer said.

Heche, 53, has been hospitalised since shortly after the compact car she was driving sped out of control in a Westside neighbourhood of Los Angeles late on Friday morning, ploughed into a house and burst into flames, according to police.

No-one inside the home was hurt, but the impact set the dwelling ablaze, requiring a response by dozens of firefighters.

A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said on Monday the cause and circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.

Heche is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident, said Michael McConnell, a member of the Los Angeles talent management company representing her, Zero Gravity Management.