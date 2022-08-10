×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

Actress Anne Heche ‘in extreme critical condition’ after fiery car crash

Her car sped out of control, ploughed into a house and burst into flames

10 August 2022 - 10:38 By Steve Gorman
Actress Anne Heche remains in hospital after a crash. File photo.
Actress Anne Heche remains in hospital after a crash. File photo.
Image: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Hollywood actress Anne Heche remains hospitalised in critical condition, comatose and connected to a breathing machine, just days after suffering severe injuries in a fiery Los Angeles car crash, a spokesperson for the performer said.

Heche, 53, has been hospitalised since shortly after the compact car she was driving sped out of control in a Westside neighbourhood of Los Angeles late on Friday morning, ploughed into a house and burst into flames, according to police.

No-one inside the home was hurt, but the impact set the dwelling ablaze, requiring a response by dozens of firefighters.

A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said on Monday the cause and circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.

Heche is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident, said Michael McConnell, a member of the Los Angeles talent management company representing her, Zero Gravity Management.

Jeff Bridges battled chemo and Covid while filming new show ‘The Old Man’

While shooting 'The Old Man', Bridges had a close call with death — off- and on-screen. But the Dude abides and talks about his latest production
Lifestyle
1 month ago

“At this time, she is in extreme critical condition,” he said in a text message, adding that Heche “has significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention”.

The Los Angeles Times quoted a Venice Beach salon owner, Richard Glass, recounting a visit by Heche to his shop shortly before the accident, describing her as “a sweet little girl” as she purchased a red wig on Friday morning.

Heche came to prominence for her Emmy-winning work on the daytime television drama Another World and went on to star in other screen roles including the HBO series Hung and such films as Wag the Dog and Cedar Rapids.

She made tabloid headlines in the late 1990s for an affair with comedian Ellen DeGeneres around the time that DeGeneres came out publicly as a lesbian. After their split, Heche wed cameraman Coleman Laffoon, but they later divorced, and she spent some years after that in a relationship with actor James Tupper, her co-star in the short-lived TV show Men in Trees.

Reuters

MORE

Pop music and 'Grease' star Olivia Newton-John dead at age 73

Singer Olivia Newton-John, who soared to the top of the world's pop music charts in the 1970s and 1980s with such tunes as "I Honestly Love You" and ...
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Designer behind Steve Jobs’ black turtlenecks, Issey Miyake, has died

Japanese designer Issey Miyake, famed for his pleated style of clothing that never wrinkles and who produced the signature black turtleneck of friend ...
Lifestyle
1 hour ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Mihlali, DJ Zinhle, Cassper Nyovest: Best and worst-dressed celebs The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. ASPASIA KARRAS | ‘Working-class women who wed rich footballers are low-hanging ... Lifestyle
  3. ‘I am not a typical pop star’: The metamorphosis of Sho Madjozi The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. Young entrepreneur shares how Standard Bank’s #10pM Movement sets him up for ... Lifestyle
  5. Enhle, Nomuzi, Tamia: best and worst-dressed of the week The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

Black Sash leaders, 50 years apart, discuss how SA can help women
'SA needs a new women’s movement': Veteran female activist Sophia Williams-De ...