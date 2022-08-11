Madonsela's inclusion on the Miss SA panel was questioned by some, who claimed she was just “there to make up the numbers”.
Media mogul Felicia Mabuza-Suttle came to Madonsela's defence, praising the diversity of the panel.
“Congratulations diva. Elated the contestants will enjoy the opportunity to get close to your wisdom. Hope we will see a future professor and lawyer from the contestants. Great diverse panel of judges,” said Mabuza-Suttle.
Madonsela said she is looking for an inspirational leader who is playing her part to build a more just world.
“Miss SA is a symbol of all the beauty that makes SA great. She inspires hope, goodness and valour. She aspires to nourish those around her and blooms like a rose amid the thorns. She has the ability to turn graves into gardens.
“I am looking for a virtuous woman who walks tall in her covenant blessings. A woman on an urgent mission. A woman who is not confined to one particular role but demonstrates the capacity to live a life filled with purpose,” she said.
“The talent and leadership pool among the contestants inspires hope for our country and our troubled world. It reminds me of Charlotte Maxeke’s quote about the beauty of the heart.”
Here are some of the reactions to Madonsela calling out of the trolls:
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Thuli Madonsela not bothered by 'not so kind people' coming for her Miss SA event look
Image: Esa Alexander
Former public protector Thuli Madonsela is not fazed by the fashion police that came for her recent outfit at a Miss SA event.
Thuli showed off the outfit, made from the same material as that used for Rwandan traditional dresses, on Twitter recently, sharing her delight at being on the selection and judging panel for Miss SA and the Santam Woman of the Future Awards.
While many were impressed by her outfit, others were not convinced and dragged her for the look.
They claimed it was “ugly”, “outdated” and looked like bedsheets.
Madonsela responded to the criticism, saying “not so kind people” had compared it to a curtain.
“A few 'not so kind people' have said my designed and made in Rwanda dress looks like a bedspread or curtain.
“The material is used for the Rwandan traditional dresses? Does it mean some of those commenting may be unconsciously ethnocentric?”
Madonsela's inclusion on the Miss SA panel was questioned by some, who claimed she was just “there to make up the numbers”.
Media mogul Felicia Mabuza-Suttle came to Madonsela's defence, praising the diversity of the panel.
“Congratulations diva. Elated the contestants will enjoy the opportunity to get close to your wisdom. Hope we will see a future professor and lawyer from the contestants. Great diverse panel of judges,” said Mabuza-Suttle.
Madonsela said she is looking for an inspirational leader who is playing her part to build a more just world.
“Miss SA is a symbol of all the beauty that makes SA great. She inspires hope, goodness and valour. She aspires to nourish those around her and blooms like a rose amid the thorns. She has the ability to turn graves into gardens.
“I am looking for a virtuous woman who walks tall in her covenant blessings. A woman on an urgent mission. A woman who is not confined to one particular role but demonstrates the capacity to live a life filled with purpose,” she said.
“The talent and leadership pool among the contestants inspires hope for our country and our troubled world. It reminds me of Charlotte Maxeke’s quote about the beauty of the heart.”
Here are some of the reactions to Madonsela calling out of the trolls:
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
‘An absolute honour and delight’, says Madonsela amid questions about Miss SA judging panel
Madonsela: SA's corruption is driven by 'gangster mentality' and emerging 'gangster culture'
'We must choose which hardship we can bear' — Thuli Madonsela on basic income grant dilemma
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos