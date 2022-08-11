×

Lifestyle

SPOTLIGHT PRESENTS | Watch the second fact or fiction quiz with the cast of Netflix series ‘Justice Served’

Catch episode two of this fun format with some of the stars of this exciting new local drama, designed to entertain and inform fans

11 August 2022 - 18:02

Netflix’s new action-drama Justice Served is a six-part local series which began streaming from July 29 in 190 countries, featuring an all-African cast and crew. An enigmatic group of freedom fighters leave the fate of an accused murderer in the hands of the public, so expect to encounter many twists and turns as the story unfolds.

Spotlight presenter Collette Prince is the host of this exclusive three-part fact or fiction-format fun quiz with Justice Served cast members Hlomla Dandala, Morne Visser and Lerato Mvelase. This second episode will give you more behind-the-scenes info about all the action.

The third and final quiz segment will appear by August 19. Don't forget to download the thrilling Justice Served episodes themselves each Friday. 

Justice Served is produced by Meraki Studios in association with Ochre Media. Currently  the series is trending inside the top two shows on Netflix. The cast also includes: Pallance Soja Dladla, Alex McGregor, Dineo Rasedile, Panch Gasela and Motshabi Tyelele. 

Spotlight is our weekly entertainment snapshot of new movie releases, new streaming platform series, television shows in SA, exclusive film trailers and much more. New five-minute episodes are out every Thursday on Sunday Times Lifestyle, Sowetan Entertainment and on YouTube.

 

WATCH BELOW: QUIZ EPISODE ONE & THIS WEEK'S SPOTLIGHT

SPOTLIGHT | Idris Elba in terrifying ‘Beast’; Hindi take on ‘Forest Gump’; Khanyi Mbau gets roasted

Survival thriller filmed in SA will get pulses racing; heart-warming Indian remake of the classic; Mohale and Somizi’s series face off on Showmax and ...
Lifestyle
2 hours ago
