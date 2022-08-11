Springbok four share little-known facts on hobbies, fav meals and heroes

The Springboks were adored, exalted even, after their convincing and elegant win over New Zealand in Mbombela last weekend, sparking many chats around the water cooler from joyous fans during the week.

But beyond those 80 minutes of unwavering skill and force, these warriors of the loose scrum are mortals too. Ones who love oxtail pots and holidays in Florence, Italy, it turns out.

“We’re not going to expose each other”, a laughing Malcolm Marks says to teammates Faf de Klerk, Vincent Koch and Steven Kitshoff over breakfast a few metres from the Sabie River and Kruger National Park beyond it.

They’re answering quick-fire questions being thrown around the table. Where one hesitates, there’s a cheeky quip or prompting from the remaining trio. It’s clear the four know each other incredibly well. And with partners at hand to spur them on too, it’s amazing what little-known facts about these beloved national sportsmen come tumbling out.

In the run-up to last weekend’s game, the couples were at Umganu Lodge, checking out the luxury escape co-owned by SA-born international cricket star Kevin Pietersen and newly listed start-up Altvest*. The lodge will soon be available for retail investment on the Cape Town Stock Exchange and the rugby quartet are here to give it a pre-offering once-over.