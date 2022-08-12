The beer-filled shoes join a long list of sneakers that have gone viral over the past few years.
In 2019, MSCHF x INRI released 97 pairs of limited edition Nike sneakers featuring transparent soles filled with “holy water from the Jordan River”.
Nike sneakers dubbed “Jesus Shoes” cost $3,000 (about R48,662).
Last year, Kanye West’s Nike Air Yeezy 1 prototype sneakers retailed for $1m (about R16.2m) at a private auction.
According to Sotheby’s, the Jesus Walks hit maker wore a sample of the shoes in February 2008 during his performance at the 50th Annual Grammy Awards.
Earlier this year social media went into a frenzy when luxury fashion brand Balenciaga launched its limited collection sneakers called “Paris Sneaker” which are fully “destroyed”.
The sneakers cost R30,000 and were met with criticism from many social media users who said it makes no sense to pay a heavy price for shoes that are worn out and destroyed.
Lager for your sole? Heineken launches limited edition sneakers filled with beer
Image: Screenshot
Beer giant Heineken has moved from producing beer in a bottle for drinking purposes to beer people can walk on with its limited edition sneakers.
Heineken recently launched personalised sneakers filled with beer in their soles.
The “Heinekicks” are produced by the beer brand in co-operation with well-known designer Dominic Ciambrone, popularly known as “the shoe surgeon”.
Heineken designed the concept in collaboration with BBH Singapore and it features the beer’s colour scheme — green, white and red — and logo. The price is yet to be announced.
“Heinekicks aren’t your every day shoe, but it’s not every day you get to walk on beer,” said the company.
