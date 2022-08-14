Meet the first Anna Award winner, a new prize to boost women in art

Lerato Nkosi uses ink and stamps to explore the imprints of parenting and the power of womanhood

The people who bring us into the world — our parents — have the power to leave an indelible mark on who we eventually become. Whether they are around, it is only later in life that we come to realise how they affected much of our existence. Some of us never come to terms with it, but many are determined to. Artist Lerato Nkosi falls into the latter category...