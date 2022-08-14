Music
Score! New book lays down SA’s jazz standards in black and white
With a historical overview of music, biographies, striking photography and fully notated songs, the 'South African Jazz Collection' is a vital addition to the canon
14 August 2022 - 00:00
South African jazz carries heavyweight status and historical credibility, forged from colonial imposition, indigenous resilience, apartheid pressure and sh*t-hot skills. Names such as Hugh Masekela, Abdullah Ibrahim and Miriam Makeba are rightful legends. Interestingly, you can’t get a lot of their music in writing, but this is starting to change...
