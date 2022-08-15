×

Lifestyle

Thuli Madonsela’s message to Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri

15 August 2022 - 09:23
Limpopo-born Ndavi Nokeri was crowned Miss SA 2022.
Image: DENVOR DE WEE

Miss SA judge Thuli Madonsela has shared kind words for newly crowned Ndavi Nokeri after her win.

The Limpopo-born beauty beat nine other finalists from around the country to clinch the coveted Miss SA title over the weekend at Time Square’s SunBet Arena in Pretoria.

Nokeri impressed the audience and judges with her message of unity, and said history is the greatest teacher.

“To know where you are going, you need to know where you come from. Being a nation that comes from a history of racial segregation, we know when we were divided, we were at our weakest. As Miss SA I would implore us to stand together and embrace every single culture, gender, race and sexuality because in our diversity we are strong,” she said.

Taking to social media, Madonsela congratulated Nokeri.

“May your reign bring light wherever there is darkness and may your message continue to inspire hope that is rooted in shared humanity.”

The former public protector also reflected on the positive energy at the Miss SA pageant, saying it can turn the country into a galaxy of stars

“There is so much positive energy where I am, such that I believe if we let it expand, it can turn our country into a galaxy of stars,” she said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said he was inspired by Nokeri’s message of unity.

“Congratulations to our newly crowned Miss SA 2022 Ndavi Nokeri. I was most inspired by your reflection on our shared responsibility as a nation in ensuring a sustainable, innovative and inclusive SA that unlocks opportunities for all,” said Ramaphosa.

Nokeri received R1m cash in a prize and sponsorship package totalling more than R3m. This includes using a serviced apartment at the lavish Ellipse Waterfall for the year of her reign. She will also get to drive a Mercedes-Benz C-Class sedan.

Nokeri will represent SA at the world’s three most prestigious pageants, namely Miss World, Miss Universe and Miss Supranational.

She takes over from Miss Supranational 2022 Lalela Mswane.

