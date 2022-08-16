Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will visit Britain and Germany in the first week of September as part of their work with charities but reportedly have 'no plans' to see the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Catherine.
The couple joined the royal family at a thanksgiving service in London in June as part of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, their first public appearance in Britain since quitting royal duties two years ago.
Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will attend a summit for young leaders in Manchester on September 5 and an awards ceremony for seriously ill children on September 8, a spokesperson for the couple said on Monday.
They will also attend an event in Germany on September 6 to mark one year to go until the 2023 Invictus Games for injured veterans in Düsseldorf.
According to Daily Mail, the duo may visit Harry's grandmother the queen during the visit.
It remains unclear if the couple will travel with their children Archie and Lilibet.
Harry moved to the US with Meghan in 2020 to lead a more independent life. They live in California with their two young children.
Reuters
Harry, Meghan to visit UK next month but ‘have no plans to see Cambridges’
Image: REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/File Photo
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will visit Britain and Germany in the first week of September as part of their work with charities but reportedly have 'no plans' to see the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Catherine.
The couple joined the royal family at a thanksgiving service in London in June as part of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, their first public appearance in Britain since quitting royal duties two years ago.
Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will attend a summit for young leaders in Manchester on September 5 and an awards ceremony for seriously ill children on September 8, a spokesperson for the couple said on Monday.
They will also attend an event in Germany on September 6 to mark one year to go until the 2023 Invictus Games for injured veterans in Düsseldorf.
According to Daily Mail, the duo may visit Harry's grandmother the queen during the visit.
It remains unclear if the couple will travel with their children Archie and Lilibet.
Harry moved to the US with Meghan in 2020 to lead a more independent life. They live in California with their two young children.
Reuters
MORE
Here’s why Prince Harry gave Mandela Day speech at the UN
WATCH | Harry ‘felt closest to my mom, knew I found a soul mate in my wife’ in Africa
WATCH | Prince Harry celebrates Mandela, urges climate action at UN
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos