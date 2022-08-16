Tunzi’s close friend and former Miss US Cheslie Kryst committed suicide earlier this year after struggling with depression for several years.
After her death, Tunzi shared how she was struggling to come to terms with the loss of her friend.
“Cheslie, my friend, I am devastated. I didn’t sleep a wink, caught between not believing the news and trying to make sense of what is happening. You were supposed to send me photos of the outfit you were going to wear to a wedding this past Saturday and all the details that happened at the event. You took me by surprise, queen. I am not ready for a world you don’t exist in.
“I hope you are resting easy now, love. You meant everything to so many people and you forever will. You made a mark in this world and touched so many lives.
“We celebrate your life. I love you so, so much my forever friend and forever Miss US,” she wrote on Instagram.
Other beauty queens who have spoken about depression and mental heath include former Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida.
Musida launched her Instagram show Mindful Mondays, in which she educates and seeks to destigmatise mental health issues.
She also wrote a children’s book, Shudu Finds Her Magic, in which she opened up about her experience with bullying. The book seeks to give young children who are victims of bullying a voice.
Zozibini Tunzi opens up about post-pageant depression
Image: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
Former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi has opened up about post-pageant depression after her reign came to an end.
Tunzi was crowned Miss SA on August 9 2019. In December 2019, she represented the country at Miss Universe and was crowned the winner.
She holds the title as the longest-reigning Miss Universe in history.
Speaking on Kaya FM, Tunzi said she suffered depression leading up to the last days of her reign.
“What people don’t understand is you are taken — I’m using that word very lightly — from an ordinary [person] to where your life flips just like that.
“I was a PR marketing agency girl doing my internship and then 24-hours later I was Miss SA. All of a sudden, your life flips. There’s nothing normal about that. Then you go through this and then you win Miss Universe and it takes another height,” she explained.
Tunzi said working out what to do next after the winning the beauty pageant was challenging.
“When you are done it is literally: ‘Thank you so much for being with us, now go back to your life.’ Not in the most terrible way, but you have to start anew and start figuring things,” she said.
