×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

Zozibini Tunzi opens up about post-pageant depression

16 August 2022 - 12:02
Former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi said she suffered depression when her reign came to an end. File photo.
Former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi said she suffered depression when her reign came to an end. File photo.
Image: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi has opened up about post-pageant depression after her reign came to an end.

Tunzi was crowned Miss SA on August 9 2019. In December 2019, she represented the country at Miss Universe and was crowned the winner.

She holds the title as the longest-reigning Miss Universe in history. 

Speaking on Kaya FM, Tunzi said she suffered depression leading up to the last days of her reign. 

“What people don’t understand is you are taken — I’m using that word very lightly — from an ordinary [person] to where your life flips just like that.

“I was a PR marketing agency girl doing my internship and then 24-hours later I was Miss SA. All of a sudden, your life flips. There’s nothing normal about that. Then you go through this and then you win Miss Universe and it takes another height,” she explained.

Tunzi said working out what to do next after the winning the beauty pageant was challenging.

“When you are done it is literally: ‘Thank you so much for being with us, now go back to your life.’ Not in the most terrible way, but you have to start anew and start figuring things,” she said.

SA lifts Zozi Tunzi with prayers after Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst’s suicide

People got to know Cheslie Kryst through the videos Zozi Tunzi shared on social media when the two were roomies in New York. #RIPCheslieKryst
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

Tunzi’s close friend and former Miss US Cheslie Kryst committed suicide earlier this year after struggling with depression for several years. 

After her death, Tunzi shared how she was struggling to come to terms with the loss of her friend.

“Cheslie, my friend, I am devastated. I didn’t sleep a wink, caught between not believing the news and trying to make sense of what is happening. You were supposed to send me photos of the outfit you were going to wear to a wedding this past Saturday and all the details that happened at the event. You took me by surprise, queen. I am not ready for a world you don’t exist in.

“I hope you are resting easy now, love. You meant everything to so many people and you forever will. You made a mark in this world and touched so many lives.

“We celebrate your life. I love you so, so much my forever friend and forever Miss US,” she wrote on Instagram

Other beauty queens who have spoken about depression and mental heath include former Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida. 

Musida launched her Instagram show Mindful Mondays, in which she educates and seeks to destigmatise mental health issues. 

She also wrote a children’s book, Shudu Finds Her Magic, in which she opened up about her experience with bullying. The book seeks to give young children who are victims of bullying a voice. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Mental health advocate Miss SA on cloud nine after wowing the UN

Inspirational Shudu Masida’s mission lands her ‘another dream come true’ experience
News
1 month ago

Miss SA to donate copies of her book to help children overcome bullying & depression, here's how you can help

The beauty queen shared that for every book sold, one will be donated to Childline South Africa and The South African Depression and Anxiety Group ...
Books
11 months ago

'Are you not embarrassed?' — Zozibini Tunzi claps back at body-shaming troll

The beauty queen responded to a troll who body-shamed her, saying she should eat because Miss Universe was over.
Lifestyle
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Former Mr Gay World slapped with defamation suit by pageant organiser Lifestyle
  2. Thuli Madonsela as judge, R3m in prizes: Five facts on Miss SA finale Lifestyle
  3. Thuli Madonsela not bothered by 'not so kind people' coming for her Miss SA ... Lifestyle
  4. The body bonanza! Eight snaps of bootys, legs and abs #Curvegoals Lifestyle
  5. Springbok four share little-known facts on hobbies, fav meals and heroes Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Cape Town municipal worker allegedly beat slain e-hailing driver with a spade
Black Sash leaders, 50 years apart, discuss how SA can help women