×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

Barbie ramps up diversity campaign with launch of hearing-impaired doll

Doll joins transgender and wheelchair-bound versions launched recently

17 August 2022 - 12:00 By staff reporter and Reuters
Barbie owner Mattel has unveiled a hearing-impaired doll as it ramps up its diversity collection.
Barbie owner Mattel has unveiled a hearing-impaired doll as it ramps up its diversity collection.
Image: Twitter/Barbie

Toymaker Mattel continues to ramp up its diversity campaign, adding a hearing-impaired Barbie doll to its inclusive collection.

The doll has a hearing aid behind its ear and was launched in the UK on Tuesday, according to Daily Mail.

Other dolls recently launched include transgender and those wheelchair bound. It remains unclear if the doll will be launched worldwide.

Earlier this year, British primatologist Jane Goodall got a Barbie in her likeness, fulfilling a long-time wish of having her own doll to inspire young girls.

Mattel unveiled the new Barbie, which the toymaker says is made from recycled plastic, as part of its Inspiring Women Series, nodding to Goodall's groundbreaking studies of chimpanzees and conservation efforts.

Dressed in a khaki shirt and shorts and holding a notebook, Goodall's doll has a pair of binoculars around her neck and David Greybeard by her side, a replica of the first chimpanzee to trust the primatologist as she conducted her research at Gombe National Park, in Tanzania in east Africa.

MORE

Primatologist Jane Goodall gets Barbie doll in her likeness

Made from recycled plastic, the toy honours Jane Goodall's groundbreaking studies of chimpanzees and her conservation efforts.
News
1 month ago

Adults are loading up on toys. No, not that kind you naughty so-and-so

‘Kidults’ are buying scooters, dolls and tabletop games for themselves and have helped US sales surge 37% in two years
World
1 month ago

Stuff of legend: disabled designer Moses Rombayi launches toy range

The former tailor and self-taught designer has created a range of toy animals that capture the heart of Africa.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Former Mr Gay World slapped with defamation suit by pageant organiser Lifestyle
  2. Thuli Madonsela’s message to Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri Lifestyle
  3. Thuli Madonsela not bothered by 'not so kind people' coming for her Miss SA ... Lifestyle
  4. The body bonanza! Eight snaps of bootys, legs and abs #Curvegoals Lifestyle
  5. Harry, Meghan to visit UK next month but ‘have no plans to see Cambridges’ Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Amcu wants Sibyane-Stillwater mineworkers to be paid basic salary of R20,000
Marikana 10 years on: How the “man in the green blanket” picture changed ...