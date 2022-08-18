×

Leaked FBI report paints grim picture of Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt spat

Former couple have been locked in custody battle since 2016

18 August 2022 - 09:47
Khanyisile Ngcobo Story producer
Brad Pitt and his ex-partner Angelina Jolie, both pictured here, continue to fight over their domestic issues. File image.
Image: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

The domestic spat between award-winning actors and former couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie has taken a turn for the worse, with claims emerging that Pitt insulted one of their children and Jolie accused of trying to hurt her former husband.

The latest turn came in the wake of a leaked FBI report, which gave details of the former couple's heated altercation on a private jet back in 2016, that ultimately led to their separation.

Jolie reportedly anonymously filed a Freedom of Information Act request under the name “Jane Doe” for this report earlier this year.

In it, according to Daily Mail, Bullet Train star Pitt is accused of saying one of the couple's children “looked like a f**king Columbine kid” and claiming his former partner was “ruining the family”.

Pitt is also accused of being a monster during the flight, being involved in a verbal and physical altercation with Jolie and causing an estimated $25,000 (about R419,000) in damages.

Jolie meanwhile is accused of trying to hurt her former partner with her request for the report which she's reportedly had for six years, according to People.

According to a source, quoted by the site, Jolie's attempt only meant to “revive an issue that was painful for everybody and was resolved six years ago”.

Jolie and Pitt, once one of Hollywood's most glamorous couples, separated in September 2016 after a more than 10-year romance and two-year marriage. Jolie filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences.

The couple were declared legally single in 2019 but the two actors have remained locked in a battle over the care of their five minor children.

— Additional reporting by Reuters

