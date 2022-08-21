Opinion

In a man’s world, black women have it worst of all

Besides things such as the gender pay-gap, GBV and your garden-variety sexism, they also have to deal with BWHP (Black Women’s Hair Problems)

At the beginning of this month, my 14-year-old twin boys asked me why women seem to have it easy in life, in reference to August being Women’s Month. They suggested that the powers that be could start with just Men’s Day, then down the line, look into Men’s Weekend, then eventually Men’s Month...