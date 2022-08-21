Humour
In my Marvel movie, the villain doesn’t mess about making speeches
And if my movie bombs and some smart-mouth comedian pokes fun at it at the Oscars, 'Speechless Man' will walk up on stage, hug him and kiss him on the lips
21 August 2022 - 00:01
770 words for print
Last week I arrived on the second floor of the Frank G Wells Building in Burbank, California, for a meeting with the suits at Marvel Studios. The executives invited me to discuss a novel idea for a superhero series I’ve been pitching for years: Speechless Man. He’s called that because of his primary superpower. You see, when he corners or captures the villain, he does not possess the uncontrollable urge to deliver a three-minute monologue first before killing him/her/them...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.