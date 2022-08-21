Humour

In my Marvel movie, the villain doesn’t mess about making speeches

And if my movie bombs and some smart-mouth comedian pokes fun at it at the Oscars, 'Speechless Man' will walk up on stage, hug him and kiss him on the lips

Last week I arrived on the second floor of the Frank G Wells Building in Burbank, California, for a meeting with the suits at Marvel Studios. The executives invited me to discuss a novel idea for a superhero series I’ve been pitching for years: Speechless Man. He’s called that because of his primary superpower. You see, when he corners or captures the villain, he does not possess the uncontrollable urge to deliver a three-minute monologue first before killing him/her/them...