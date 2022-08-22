Top money-saving tips to help teens reach their goals

If you're one of the under-18 members of Gen Z, you are likely have witnessed how your family, friends, and people around you suffered financially during the pandemic, and already thinking of how to make sure you have a safety net when you're older.

When you make the decision to put away the money you make from doing chores at home or having your own hustle such as babysitting, tutoring online, or walking the neighbourhood dogs, you are making a smart decision. Saving from a young age will help you to hone the financial discipline to achieve your short- and long-term goals, such as studying, travelling, or buying a car, and become more financially independent.

Motlatsi Mkalala, Standard Bank’s head of main market outlines the top money habits to adopt:

Save before spending

Set aside a portion of money you generate or receive before you spend it, whether it’s your allowance, income from a part-time job or a gift. When you put money in the bank before you can even think about buying the things your heart desires, you will learn the discipline of automatically saving money on a regular basis and be less tempted to spend all your earnings.

Open an interest-bearing savings or cheque account

Teens who open a cheque or interest-bearing savings account where they deposit their money are often more motivated to save. It gives you an out-of-sight place to store your cash and make your savings journey official. Another benefit of experiencing the effect of interest and compound interest will inspire you to save more.

Ask your parents to match your savings

If you're part of a middle-class or affluent household, ask your parents to match your savings or even half of it. This will give you extra motivation to save R100 or R500 a month and let them know you are doing your part to take charge of your financial future.

Set goals

Young people, just like other people, tend to save more money when they have a financial goal. Whether you want to go on a trip, buy new sports gear, or sign up for a course, it will be easier to put your money away if you know what you're saving for. It will also help you to delay gratification when you see those goods that tempt you to spend your money straight away.

Track your spending

A smart way to manage your money is to keep track of it. After a few weeks or months of tracking your spending with a spreadsheet or app, you will see where you spend your money and have an idea of where you can cut back to stay on track with saving.

Give yourself an allowance

If you're one of those financially savvy generation Z-ers who have two side hustles, or a side hustle and part-time job, pay the earnings from one of your income streams straight into your bank account meant for saving. In this way, you won't be tempted to spend the money and instead cultivate financial discipline.

Experience the benefit of delayed gratification

If some of these money-saving tips seem hard to you because you live for the present when it comes to managing your money, teach yourself delayed gratification by making a list of your financial priorities over the next one to three years. Then come up with a plan to save enough money to take care of each of them.

Becoming a successful saver at a young age will empower you in the short-term and bring you many long-term benefits. You might even be able to start your own business or learn skills that will bring you a more stable income. Don’t be deterred if you are only saving a small amount to begin with, the magic of compound interest means that when you start saving early even modest amounts grow into large sums.

This article was paid for by Standard Bank.