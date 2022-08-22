Bite-sized Reviews
‘The Umbrella Men’ & ‘Bad Sisters’: Five things to stream right now
Movies and shows to binge-watch this weekend
THE UMBRELLA MEN
Director John Barker weaves a charming and entertaining heist tale with a distinctively local flavour in this film about a musician who returns home to Cape Town after the death of his father and is forced to come up with a bold plan that will require the help of a motley crew to save his family’s restaurant and their beloved Tweede Nuwe Jaar troupe.
Where to stream it: Amazon Prime Video
How much time you’ll need to binge it: 2 hours
WATCH | The trailer for 'The Umbrella Man'.
BAD SISTERS
Creator Sharon Horgan stars in this dark comedy thriller about a group of tightly bonded Irish sisters who after the death of their brother-in-law become more than plausible suspects in the investigation by his life insurance company.
Where to stream it: Apple TV +
How much time you’ll need to binge it: 2 hours
WATCH | The trailer for 'Bad Sisters'.
THIS FOOL
Director Ron Howard brings his solid, dramatically adept skills to this long but engaging adaptation of the story of the globally captivating mission to rescue 13 young members of a Thai soccer club and their coach after they were trapped in a waterlogged cave in 2018.
Where to stream it: Disney +
How much time you’ll need to binge it: 5 hours
WATCH | The trailer for 'This Fool'.
THE THING ABOUT PAM
Renée Zellweger stars as the seemingly ordinary American everywoman Pam Hupp in this black comedy adaptation of the true-crime story of the 2011 murder of Hupp’s co-worker Betsy Faria, which became the subject of global fascination and the subject of several documentaries and a popular podcast series.
Where to stream it: Showmax
How much time you’ll need to binge it: 5 hours
WATCH | The trailer for 'The Thing About Pam'.
A LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN
The World War II era All-American professional women’s baseball league has long been a source of fascination for various documentaries and most famously director Penny Marshall’s 1992 Madonna, Geena Davis and Tom Hanks’ starring drama A League of Their Own. Comedian Abbi Jacobson (Broad City) takes a more multi-character and deeper dive into the queer and racial aspects of this moment in sports history in this entertaining and empathetic series adaptation.
Where to stream it: Showmax
How much time you’ll need to binge it: 5 hours +
WATCH | The trailer for 'A League of Their Own'.