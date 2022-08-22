‘The Umbrella Men’ & ‘Bad Sisters’: Five things to stream right now

THE UMBRELLA MEN

Director John Barker weaves a charming and entertaining heist tale with a distinctively local flavour in this film about a musician who returns home to Cape Town after the death of his father and is forced to come up with a bold plan that will require the help of a motley crew to save his family’s restaurant and their beloved Tweede Nuwe Jaar troupe.

Where to stream it: Amazon Prime Video

How much time you’ll need to binge it: 2 hours