Showcase for continent's creatives: join FAME Week Africa in Cape Town

Africa's premier gathering of creative industry professionals — FAME Week Africa 2022 — has kicked off and will run in Cape Town until Friday August 26.

Speaking ahead of the event, Martin Hiller, marketing, content and creative director of FAME Week Africa, powered by RX Africa, said: “Our teams, exhibitors, speakers, collaborators and sponsors are happily anticipating the gathering of some of the world’s foremost industry icons.”

The city's mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith, said: “FAME Week Africa, with the potential to provide a huge spark for this scene as a go-to place for creative industry professionals in Africa, forms part of the City of Cape Town’s broader event strategy of supporting events in the creative sector. We are looking forward to sharing Cape Town’s story with you and exchanging ideas on how we can grow this sector to benefit the entire continent. ”

The Top 10 things to do and see at FAME Week Africa

FAME Week Africa runs along with its related events, MIP Africa, the Cape Town International Animation Festival, Muziki Africa and Media & Entertainment Solutions Africa.

Here are 10 highlights (in no particular order) of the 2022 FAME Week journey: