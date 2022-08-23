Showcase for continent's creatives: join FAME Week Africa in Cape Town
The continent's premier gathering of creative industry professionals runs until Friday August 26
Africa's premier gathering of creative industry professionals — FAME Week Africa 2022 — has kicked off and will run in Cape Town until Friday August 26.
Speaking ahead of the event, Martin Hiller, marketing, content and creative director of FAME Week Africa, powered by RX Africa, said: “Our teams, exhibitors, speakers, collaborators and sponsors are happily anticipating the gathering of some of the world’s foremost industry icons.”
The city's mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith, said: “FAME Week Africa, with the potential to provide a huge spark for this scene as a go-to place for creative industry professionals in Africa, forms part of the City of Cape Town’s broader event strategy of supporting events in the creative sector. We are looking forward to sharing Cape Town’s story with you and exchanging ideas on how we can grow this sector to benefit the entire continent. ”
The Top 10 things to do and see at FAME Week Africa
FAME Week Africa runs along with its related events, MIP Africa, the Cape Town International Animation Festival, Muziki Africa and Media & Entertainment Solutions Africa.
Here are 10 highlights (in no particular order) of the 2022 FAME Week journey:
- Content is king... but only if you’re in the content sessions. FAME Week Africa presents more than 60 content sessions, with access to in excess of 100 top-level speakers. There certainly is something for everyone across the four shows focusing on film, television, animation, music and technology. This year’s Muziki Africa content sessions are powered by TRACE and supported by ARMC. Click here to see the full content sessions line-up.
- Exhibitions and meetings. Enjoy the FAME Week Africa exhibition spaces and discover all things, film, television, animation, music and technology. Open your world to endless possibilities.
- MultiChoice Pavilion. MultiChoice believes in telling African stories that touch lives, celebrate the continent and have the happy consequence of building great futures. This is why M-Net’s channels have made growing Africa’s video content industry a priority. MultiChoice is home to a variety of well-known brands that deliver exceptional content across a range of platforms. Their brands are constantly evolving to ensure the very best in entertainment. Visit their Pavilion (B03) to find out more.
- Women in Film Morning: African women will lead the future of film. In most African countries, patriarchy still deems women primarily homemakers and caregivers. Despite this, many dynamic African and African diaspora women have taken on the film and television industry over the last decade — and look set to continue to redefine it. Women now have more financial muscle in an industry where they were largely economically marginalised. New stories are reaching screens around the globe, all with the mighty voice of today’s African women. Join industry trailblazers as they discuss social, ethical and professional issues women are challenging in the film and television industry. It’s the power of a conversation that is the spark that ignites a creative revolution. Join the discussions on Friday August 25 from 10.00am-12 noon in the MIP Africa theatre.
- Netflix Meetings Arena. At the heart of MIP Africa is its business meetings. With a focus on Africa content, this is where the world meets the continent and future box office hits and cult series are found. If you’re in production, distribution, financing or buying film and TV content for African audiences, the Netflix Meetings Arena will bring you face-to-face with the people, content and ideas to give your business a new doorway to huge opportunity. Enjoy the unique experience of one-on-one pre-scheduled meetings between international and African content distributors and TV content buyers from the African markets. Meetings will be included in your personalised agenda, and there will be a range of other opportunities to network with leading industry executives on site.
- Prime Video Café. Rest up, hydrate, grab some nourishment and chat to an industry icon. You never know who you’ll see sipping some sustenance at Prime Video Café.
- Canadian Pavilion. The Maple Leaf meets Table Mountain as Canada brings businesses to connect with Africa. Visit them (D30) and meet Arcana Studio, Grant Creativity Inc, PasaMusik, CaribbeanTales and Natural Record Studios Inc.
- Film screening. More than 15 market screenings and showcases will be presented to delegates, buyers and press, offering an exclusive look at the most-anticipated series, movies and programmes across all genres from around Africa.
- It’s not just any party... it’s the FAMEous Party! On August 25, taking inspiration from ubuntu — I am because we are — the FAMEous Party taking place at Cabo Beach Club has been curated to provide African and global creatives with inspiration, connections and career-changing conversations. Best of all, this will take place while enjoying musical experiences under the African sky. This is your chance to see and be seen. The stellar line-up includes; J Smash, Karma Luna, DJ Drea, Domanique Grant (all the way from Canada), Namakau Star, Kimon and Chad Da Don.
- The Creative Youth Festival. Redefining African phenomena by placing emphasis on ordinary citizens’ experiences and togetherness in Africa, the Creative Youth Festival celebrates the immense creativity of the youth of South Africa, Africa and the world. The festival is aimed at youth empowerment, talent development, entrepreneurship and stimulating an audience; as well as inspiring new creators in the arts industry. FAME Week Africa 2022 has partnered with MIP Africa to bring youth talent to the world — be there as we introduce the next generation of dazzling talent.
The Emerging Artists Programme selected 23 visual artists to participate in a workshop
BONUS
The Emerging Artists Programme is a City of Cape Town, Arts and Culture Branch initiative aimed at assisting emerging artists based in Cape Town to build capacity and access opportunities that will assist in promoting their work and developing their profession. This year, through FAME Week Africa, the Emerging Artists Programme selected 23 visual artists to participate in a capacity-building and training workshop as well as a two-week exhibition at the V&A Waterfront, and thereafter, at FAME Week Africa (running until 26 August at the CTICC 2). The exhibition is co-curated alongside the Justice Desk’s A Girl with a Dream exhibition.
