Is Princess Diana still the ‘queen of people’s hearts’ 25 years after death?

A quarter of a century after her death at the age of just 36, Princess Diana remains a source of fascination to people around the world and her fate still casts a shadow over the British royal family.

Diana was killed on August 31 1997 when the limousine carrying her and her lover Dodi al-Fayed crashed in the Pont de L’Alma tunnel in Paris, while speeding away from chasing paparazzi photographers on motorbikes.

Her death plunged the monarchy into crisis, coming after the highly public disintegration of her marriage to heir Prince Charles with its revelations of feuding, adultery and the misery she had felt in her royal role.

Millions globally mourned the “people's princess”, as the then British prime minister Tony Blair described Diana, who was one the world's most recognised and photographed women.

Twenty-five years on, her allure shows little sign of faltering.