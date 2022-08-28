“For the development and manufacture of the F1 power train, we will build on the valuable expertise of our motorsport employees, continue to invest in our motorsports centre, and also recruit highly specialised professionals,” said Audi Sport MD Julius Seebach.
Audi confirms 2026 F1 entry
The four rings brand has a lengthy association with motorsport.
From the teardrop-shaped Auto Union race cars of the 1930s, to the company's vaunted rallying pursuits of the 80s, Le Mans triumphs in the 2000s and recent Dakar expeditions, their pedigree in competition is tough to dispute.
Now Audi is foraying into the arena widely regarded as the pinnacle of racing: Formula 1. After speculation and rumour mill stories from various sources, the manufacturer officially stated its plans, in addition to revealing the design template for its contender. Audi says it will reveal its chosen team before the year ends.
The racing machine's power unit will be built at Audi Sport’s Competence Center Motorsport in Neuburg an der Donau, not far from its headquarters in Ingolstadt. In Neuburg there are already benches for F1 engine testing as well as for electric motor and battery testing.
“For the development and manufacture of the F1 power train, we will build on the valuable expertise of our motorsport employees, continue to invest in our motorsports centre, and also recruit highly specialised professionals,” said Audi Sport MD Julius Seebach.
A separate company was founded for the power unit project as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Audi Sport. Adam Baker will take over the management of the company and the Formula 1 project as CEO. The engineer has held various senior positions for manufacturers and teams in motorsport. Before joining Audi in 2021, he worked for the International Automobile Federation (FIA) for three years.
“From 2026, the electric power output for the power units, consisting of an electric motor, battery, control electronics, and a combustion engine, will increase sharply compared to today’s Formula 1 drive systems,” Audi said in a statement.
“The electric motor will then be nearly as powerful as the combustion engine, which has an output of about 400kW, the highly efficient 1.6-litre, turbo engines run on advanced sustainable fuel — also a prerequisite for Audi’s entry into the series,” the company said. F1 set the ambitious goal of becoming a carbon-neutral racing series by 2030.
Technologies from the F1 involvement will filter down to Audi's passenger vehicles in the coming years. This was confirmed by Oliver Hoffmann, member of the board for technical development. “A close link between our F1 project and Audi’s technical development department will enable synergies,” he said.
