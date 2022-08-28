On My Radar

Five minutes with hip-hop dancer Blake ‘The Champ’ Williams

The two-time hip-hop world champion talks to us about learning to cook in lockdown, how he keeps busy and where he’s jetting off to

Blake Williams earned himself the nickname “The Champ” after being crowned the hip-hop world champion at the World Hip-Hop Championships in 2010 and 2011. Then, in 2018, he was named SA’s Sexiest Man by Cosmo. ..