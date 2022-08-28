Interview
‘Game Of Thrones’ star goes from cunning to comedic in latest role
Conleth Hill, best known for his role in GOT, has taken on a completely different role in the new small-town murder mystery series, 'Holding'
28 August 2022 - 00:00
A veteran of the British stage and small screen, actor Conleth Hill is best known as cunning, bald eunuch Lord Varys in Game of Thrones. Now he makes his debut as a lead in the new BBC adaptation of comedian Graham Norton’s 2016 darkly comic, small-town murder-mystery novel Holding. Hill plays affable Irish police sergeant PJ Collins, whose easy life is upended when human remains are discovered on an old farm and old secrets, which many in the village would rather keep hidden, come to light...
Interview
‘Game Of Thrones’ star goes from cunning to comedic in latest role
Conleth Hill, best known for his role in GOT, has taken on a completely different role in the new small-town murder mystery series, 'Holding'
A veteran of the British stage and small screen, actor Conleth Hill is best known as cunning, bald eunuch Lord Varys in Game of Thrones. Now he makes his debut as a lead in the new BBC adaptation of comedian Graham Norton’s 2016 darkly comic, small-town murder-mystery novel Holding. Hill plays affable Irish police sergeant PJ Collins, whose easy life is upended when human remains are discovered on an old farm and old secrets, which many in the village would rather keep hidden, come to light...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos