WTF is Going On?

Heads roll in China over textbook’s drawings of ’ugly’ children

While the Yangtze is drying up, Chinese officials are up in arms over a 10-year-old textbook with drawings of boys grabbing girls and kids with angry faces

The Yangtze River dried up this week. It was hot on the heels of several rivers in Europe and the UK after a season of unprecedented drought. The Thames’ River source — gone with the fairies who surely once lived there. The Po in Italy, the Rhine in Germany, the Loire in France, and the Guadiana in Spain — all running on empty. If your needed a sign that we might be experiencing the wildly disputed phenomenon called global warming, this might be it. ..