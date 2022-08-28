Opinion
Romantic relationships: it’s tag and release until you catch the right one
Choosing a life partner in your mature years seems to suit the enlightened world we live in, but don't leave it too long and miss the boat
28 August 2022 - 00:00
Things have changed, let’s face it. For the good, and forever. Way back when, in the dark ages, before the emancipation of women, the relationships between men and women followed a fairly predictable course. Our futures, give or take an adventure or two, were laid out before us...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.