Opinion

Romantic relationships: it’s tag and release until you catch the right one

Choosing a life partner in your mature years seems to suit the enlightened world we live in, but don't leave it too long and miss the boat

Things have changed, let’s face it. For the good, and forever. Way back when, in the dark ages, before the emancipation of women, the relationships between men and women followed a fairly predictable course. Our futures, give or take an adventure or two, were laid out before us...