Humour
When you write a humour column, weird things just happen to you
In 13 years of writing this column, I've learnt that being permanently 'plugged in' not only changes you but possibly the world around you too
28 August 2022 - 00:01
Today I will share the secret to becoming a successful columnist. I think I’m qualified. After all, next month will mark 13 years since I started writing this column. It has ruined my social life. Do the math. That’s 50 times 13 columns. During a recent radio interview the host asked me if I worry about running out of things to write about. She was onto something — 650 columns is a lot...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.