Humour

When you write a humour column, weird things just happen to you

In 13 years of writing this column, I've learnt that being permanently 'plugged in' not only changes you but possibly the world around you too

Today I will share the secret to becoming a successful columnist. I think I’m qualified. After all, next month will mark 13 years since I started writing this column. It has ruined my social life. Do the math. That’s 50 times 13 columns. During a recent radio interview the host asked me if I worry about running out of things to write about. She was onto something — 650 columns is a lot...