Lifestyle

PODCAST | Further your education part-time with Wits Plus and unlock a wealth of opportunities

Centre director Beatrys Lacquet shares some useful skills on how to balance part-time studies with the demands of a busy life

29 August 2022 - 14:22
Sponsored
Spending a few years on a qualification that will change your life is an investment.
Image: Supplied

Life can be demanding and often requires a balancing act between work, family and our personal lives. However, that shouldn’t deter you from pursuing your academic goals, which can open doors of opportunities and prove to be life changing. 

With effective time management, you can work your way systematically through part-time studies. Spending a few years on a qualification that will allow you to build a new career or provide access into postgraduate studies, should be seen as an investment. 

Wits Plus, the centre for part-time studies at Wits University, provides after-hours academic programmes and courses from various faculties. 

In this podcast, hosted by Gugu Phandle, Wits Plus director Prof Beatrys Lacquet discusses the range of academic programmes available for prospective students. 

Prof Lacquet also shares useful skills that part-time students can adopt to execute their studies successfully.  

This article was paid for by Wits Plus.

