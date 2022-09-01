Celebrate SA’s quirks with this fun, local board game

“Imagine a magical place in South of Africa where supernatural queens, kings and animals run free,” the game invites players.
The aim is to collect as many queen cards as you can by playing a king card with names such as Bafana King, Phuza King and King of all Braais. The player who collects the most queen cards — or queen cards with the highest value — wins.
But the fun is to be had in the clever South Africanisms you can employ along the way. The game has a tsotsi card with which you can steal any of your opponents’ queens, but beware: if your adversary has a tokoloshe card, they can scare away your tsotsi.
There are also muti cards with which you can flip a queen card from any one of your opponents and place them back on the pile, unless they have a sangoma card, in which case they can defend themselves.
And if you’re lucky enough to draw the “kak” card, you can flip all of the queens from one of your opponents back to the centre square.
For all its troubles, people will often tell you they love being South African, with our quirks, South Africanisms, culture and unique humour.
Take all of that, put it into a game that celebrates the country — the idea being to develop memory and strategic thinking and improve times tables — and you get Flipping Queens.
Developed by founder of The Beautique Group Tzvia Hermann during lockdown, the game is now available to the public for purchase.
Just remember that Pap Queen and Chakalaka Queen are besties, and Kugal Queen is allergic to KwaZulu Queen’s pet lemur.
It makes for some lighthearted fun, can be used to teach foreigners about South African customs, bring families together or celebrate SA’s many queens long past Women’s Month.
Flipping Queens retails for R450 and is available online; at selected Exclusive Books, Kitsch + Kool and Big Blue stores; and participating Tourvest partners at hotels, lodges and airports.
