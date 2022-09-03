×

Lifestyle

WATCH | 'Brakpan hands' — This ad featuring CIT heist warrior Leo Prinsloo will have you in stitches

03 September 2022 - 10:00
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Leo Prinsloo makes an appearance in the latest ad for The Courier Guy.
Image: Twitter

It's been over a year since Leo Prinsloo was caught on camera dodging bullets during an escape from an attempted cash in transit heist, and SA's own Chuck Norris is back.

Prinsloo became an internet sensation for his cool head and “balls of steel” during the attack on the cargo van he and Lloyd Mtombeni were escorting, which is understood to have been carrying cellphones. 

Prinsloo even tried ramming into one of his alleged attackers as they drove ahead of the van.

The security and protection expert returned to the limelight recently when he was recruited for a hilarious new advert by The Courier Guys.

In the ad new drivers can be seen undergoing training, which includes how to handle barking dogs. The new recruits are impressed when they get a lesson from Prinsloo, who trains them in some hectic self-defence.

Speaking about his famous cash in transit heist escape, Prinsloo said he is always prepared for the worst. 

“You sort of need to expect things like that to happen because it prepares your mind for what you need to do. When we train people we tell them to pre-visualise what they are going to do. It’s a mindset.”

According to Advanced Tactical Training, Prinsloo has served in protection teams guarding famous people including former president Nelson Mandela, Kim Kardashian and Prince Charles.

