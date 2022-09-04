Opinion

Andrew Tate, the messiah of toxic masculinity, is finally dethroned

The self-proclaimed social-media guru has finally been banned for his chauvinistic rants, but the gigantic following he amassed is worrying

Big Brother, “bitches” and battery: if you don’t already know of him, meet Andrew Tate, the uber-misogynistic TikTok guru whose radical rhetoric finally got him banned from the platform last week. Tate’s personal accounts have also been removed from Facebook and Instagram, but not before the former professional kickboxer amassed a fan base of 4.6 million. It has been widely reported that in July, the name “Andrew Tate” garnered more Google searches than either Kim Kardashian or Donald Trump...