JBay Longboard SA Champs: The more relaxed way to surf
The South African Longboard Championships were held at Jeffreys Bay recently
04 September 2022 - 00:00
Longboard surfing teams nationwide congregated on the hallowed beaches of SA’s surfing mecca, Jeffreys Bay last week for the annual South African Championship. The contest saw the country's most talented longboard surfers compete for the chance to don a Springbok blazer and hold a national title. I followed the Buffalo City Longboarding team for the week with my sister Francis Brodie, a competitor in the open women's division...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.