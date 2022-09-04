×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

JBay Longboard SA Champs: The more relaxed way to surf

The South African Longboard Championships were held at Jeffreys Bay recently

04 September 2022 - 00:00 By Jes Brodie

Longboard surfing teams nationwide congregated on the hallowed beaches of SA’s surfing mecca, Jeffreys Bay last week for the annual South African Championship. The contest saw the country's most talented longboard surfers compete for the chance to don a Springbok blazer and hold a national title. I followed the Buffalo City Longboarding team for the week with my sister Francis Brodie, a competitor in the open women's division...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Mandla Mandela claps back at Meghan's comparison of her wedding with his ... Lifestyle
  2. H&M adds five fab new styles to its popular Curvy Fit Denim collection The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. WATCH | 'Brakpan hands' — This ad featuring CIT heist warrior Leo Prinsloo will ... Lifestyle
  4. Tributes pour in after ‘Spud’ actress Charlbi Dean Kriek dies Lifestyle
  5. Meghan on Mariah Carey’s ‘diva’ comment: ‘It stopped me in my tracks’ Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Violence flares up in Nyanga
WATCH | 'No kettle, no court’: Alleged parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe refuses ...