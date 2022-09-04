JBay Longboard SA Champs: The more relaxed way to surf

The South African Longboard Championships were held at Jeffreys Bay recently

Longboard surfing teams nationwide congregated on the hallowed beaches of SA’s surfing mecca, Jeffreys Bay last week for the annual South African Championship. The contest saw the country's most talented longboard surfers compete for the chance to don a Springbok blazer and hold a national title. I followed the Buffalo City Longboarding team for the week with my sister Francis Brodie, a competitor in the open women's division...