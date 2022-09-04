Journey back to Middle Earth as ‘Lord Of The Rings’ prequel hits small screen

Massive budget makes 'The Rings of Power' grander than anything seen on TV before as the epic 'Lord Of The Rings' prequel is unleashed

It began with money, lots of it. In 2017 Amazon paid a whopping $250m (about R4.2bn) for the TV rights to JRR Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings, committing to a five-season series that at $1bn would make it the most expensive show ever made. In 2018 it was announced that showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay had been hired to develop their story, set in the Second Age of Middle-earth, a few thousand years before the events related by Tolkien in The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, for Amazon’s Prime Video platform...