Lifestyle

Meet the top 10 finalists in the National Geographic photo competition

The 2022 contest is themed #ExploreNaturalAreas

04 September 2022 - 00:00
Claire Keeton Senior features writer
National Geographic has unveiled the top 10 finalists in the professional and amateur categories in its photo competition.
Image: 123RF/Stock Photo

National Geographic has chosen the top 10 finalists for its 2022 photographic competition in the amateur and professional categories. The selected images are pictured below.

Hundreds of talented South Africans entered the competition on Instagram, which was run under the theme #ExploreNaturalAreas, with R100,000 in prizes on offer.

The winning photograph will be published in Sunday Times Lifestyle on September 11. Watch this space!

PROFESSIONALS

AMATEUR

