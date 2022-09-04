×

Lifestyle

WTF is Going On?

Poor little Meghan, out there on the outskirts channelling Princess Di

There she and hubby Harry are, the prince and princess of California, behind a huge desk in twin thrones, plotting to save the world one Netflix deal at a time

04 September 2022 - 00:02

I have an abiding fondness for a good Yiddish word. Who can top chutzpah for a bullseye rendering of meaning. Pronounced with a nice guttural soft “g”, like you are spitting the word out — chutzpah has had a bit of an evolution since its original coining somewhere in the Latvian hinterland from its Aramaic roots. Originally it was an insult. It spoke to insolence, cheek, straight up shamelessness, self-servicing of the highest order and topped off with a strong dose of audacity. As in “can you believe her chutzpah?” ..

