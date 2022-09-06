There’s very little I can say about molestation claims, says Tiffany Haddish

US actress Tiffany Haddish says she “deeply” regrets acting in a “comedic” sketch that's at the centre of a lawsuit against her and a fellow comedian.
Haddish, 42, has broken her silence on the matter after it emerged she and Aries Spears have been accused of molesting a 22-year-old woman and her younger brother.
According to People, the woman filed a lawsuit in California's Superior Court on Tuesday last week, accusing the Girls Trip star of grooming the duo and traumatising them for life.
She said Haddish was a “longtime family friend” of her mother and in 2013 took her to the filming of a “sexually suggestive Subways commercial”. She was told this would help get her on TV.
The young woman said the actress instructed her on how to perform inappropriate sexual acts after watching a video of a man and woman.
On Instagram on Monday, Haddish said: “I know people have a bunch of questions. I get it. I'm right there with you. Unfortunately, because there is an ongoing legal case, there's very little that I can say right now.
“But, clearly, while this sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn't funny at all and I deeply regret having agreed to act in it. I really look forward to being able to share a lot more about this situation as soon as I can.”
