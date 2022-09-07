SA-born billionaire Elon Musk has stirred a chorus of reactions to his views about Amazon Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings prequel, The Rings of Power.
The show is set in the Second Age of Middle-Earth, a few thousand years before JRR Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings.
The big budget production debuted on screens last week and has been a hot topic of conversation ever since, with some gushing over it and others claiming its diverse cast “is too woke”.
Musk clearly had downtime to stream it and took to Twitter to share his thoughts.
“[The Lord of the Rings creator] Tolkien is turning in his grave,” he claimed, before taking aim at characters on the show.
“Almost every male character so far is a coward, a jerk, or both. Only Galadriel is brave, smart and nice.”
He claimed director Peter Jackson did excellent work with the The Lord of the Rings films, even though “The Hobbit was stretched too long for a short book”.
Musk’s business rival and second richest man in the world behind Musk, Jeff Bezos, owns Amazon which produced The Rings of Power.
While Musk’s views shook the internet, celebrated author Neil Gaiman was asked his opinion.
The Sandman and American Gods creator took shots at Musk and referenced the billionaire’s turbulent court battle over buying Twitter.
“Elon Musk doesn’t come to me for advice on how to fail to buy Twitter, and I don’t go to him for film, TV or literature criticism.”
'Tolkien is turning in his grave' — Elon Musk sparks war of words with 'The Rings of Power' review
Amazon paid $250m (R4.3bn) for the TV rights to The Lord of the Rings in 2017, committing to a five-season series that at $1bn (R17.3bn) would make it the most expensive show ever made.
Here is a glimpse into some local social media reviews for the show:
