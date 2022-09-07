Men in relationships ‘think they're funnier than their partners’: study

Are men really funnier than women?
A new study is wading into this age-old debate, suggesting men in relationships think they're funnier than their partners and are happier when their partners let them think they are.
Researchers, in a study published on Personality and Individual Differences, surveyed 149 couples who've been in long term relationships to understand the role humour plays in such relationships.
The researchers, based at the University of Silesia in Katowice, Poland, quoted by Daily Mail, found men are happier “if their other half lets them think they are the comic superior”.
These men “told more jokes than the women and rated their jokes as better”.
