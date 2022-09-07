×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

Men in relationships ‘think they're funnier than their partners’: study

New study wades into the age-old debate

07 September 2022 - 13:00 By Staff reporter
A new study has found that men in relationships think they are funnier than their partners. Stock image.
A new study has found that men in relationships think they are funnier than their partners. Stock image.
Image: Model release

Are men really funnier than women?

A new study is wading into this age-old debate, suggesting men in relationships think they're funnier than their partners and are happier when their partners let them think they are.

Researchers, in a study published on Personality and Individual Differences, surveyed 149 couples who've been in long term relationships to understand the role humour plays in such relationships.

The researchers, based at the University of Silesia in Katowice, Poland, quoted by Daily Mail, found men are happier “if their other half lets them think they are the comic superior”.

These men “told more jokes than the women and rated their jokes as better”.

READ MORE:

Creature comforts: how cats, dogs and horses help humans heal

Pets enhance our lives immeasurably and now we can add mental health to the list of blessings
Lifestyle
4 months ago

Stress is contagious in relationships — here’s what you can do to support your partner and boost your own health

Relationship stress can alter the immune, endocrine and cardiovascular systems.
Lifestyle
8 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ASPASIA KARRAS | Poor little Meghan, out there on the outskirts channelling ... Lifestyle
  2. Faith, fabric and fashion: SA’s style king David Tlale on business of luxury The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. There’s very little I can say about molestation claims, says Tiffany Haddish Lifestyle
  4. H&M adds five fab new styles to its popular Curvy Fit Denim collection The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. ‘That flour looks familiar’ — Nando's trolls Tito Mboweni’s ‘untidy’ look Food

Latest Videos

Privately owned rhino are under threat
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'