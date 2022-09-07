Old Mutual share scheme to help more South Africans gain financial freedom

Saving today, only to reach your dreams in the distant future, can be difficult. Old Mutual understands this and is on a mission to provide the building blocks for more South Africans to achieve financial freedom for themselves, families and loved ones.

To do this, the company is going back to its roots as an African business by providing an easy and reliable way for qualifying South Africans to immediately start saving for their lifetime goals. This financial solution is called Bula Tsela, which is “pave the way” in Sesotho, and it’s the company’s new transformative empowerment scheme.

Bula Tsela is a major milestone: it makes Old Mutual the first financial services provider in its sector in SA to facilitate an offer of shares directly to the black SA public, including lower-income earners. This is something the company is proud to share with qualifying members of the public.

Bula Tsela reflects Old Mutual’s commitment to real and tangible transformation, because the company believes empowerment of this nature is good for business and society.

The Old Mutual public offer — which is open and closes on October 24 2022 — enables qualifying black South Africans to invest a one-off amount and earn dividends. These dividends are based on annual profits and enable shareholders to benefit from the growth in the retail scheme share price.

Each ordinary share costs R10 and there are two subscription options to choose from, depending on your personal circumstances and affordability, and subject to investment limits.

Option 1:

A minimum investment of R2,000, to be paid upfront, not over 12 months. You can invest more than R2,000 if you can afford it.

Once the public offer has closed on October 24 2022, the allocation process will begin. Any applicants who do not receive the shares they applied for will be refunded their deposited funds after the allocation process, with no interest payable. These refunds will be subject to Financial Intelligence Centre Act (Fica rules.

The great thing about this scheme is that you can also play a key role in giving those dearest to you a head start in life. For example, you can apply for shares for your minor grandchildren as their authorised representative until they turn 18. Just complete a proof of guardianship affidavit so you can act on their behalf. You can even invest for close friends or loyal workers you want to support on their path towards achieving a better future.