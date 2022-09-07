Where fitness and luxury fashion meet: Huawei wearable devices now available in SA

Packed with advanced health management and monitoring features, Huawei’s Watch Fit 2, Band 7 and Watch GT 3 Pro are a milestone in the evolution of health and fitness wearable devices.

The two smartwatches and fitness band maintain the quality of high-end luxury watches in terms of design and materials, and come with a long battery life and a host of advanced features to help users discover new ways to live a healthy and active lifestyle.

The Huawei Watch Fit 2: The impressive new fashionable smartwatch

The Huawei Watch Fit 2 comes with a 1.74-inch Amoled HD Huawei full view display that is 18.6% larger than the previous iteration. The smartwatch screen-to-body ratio also stands tall at 72.2%, meaning you get a satisfying viewing experience. When it comes to its fashionable look, the Huawei Watch Fit 2 comes with a variety of straps.

There is a soft and comfortable rubber strap and an exquisite elegant leather strap which come in a variety of colours and styles. The smartwatch features a press-to-release link design, which allows you to quickly change your straps without needing tools.

Staying connected is inherent in your Huawei smartwatch. Thanks to the Bluetooth call feature, speaker and microphone, the Watch Fit 2 enables you to stay in touch with colleagues and loved ones. No matter where you are, your phone calls can be pushed to your watch instantly. You can answer and end calls through the smartwatch without taking out your smartphone.