Where fitness and luxury fashion meet: Huawei wearable devices now available in SA
The Huawei Watch Fit 2, Band 7 and Watch GT 3 Pro maintain the quality of high-end luxury watches, and come with a long battery life and a host of advanced features to help users live a healthy, active lifestyle
Packed with advanced health management and monitoring features, Huawei’s Watch Fit 2, Band 7 and Watch GT 3 Pro are a milestone in the evolution of health and fitness wearable devices.
The two smartwatches and fitness band maintain the quality of high-end luxury watches in terms of design and materials, and come with a long battery life and a host of advanced features to help users discover new ways to live a healthy and active lifestyle.
The Huawei Watch Fit 2: The impressive new fashionable smartwatch
The Huawei Watch Fit 2 comes with a 1.74-inch Amoled HD Huawei full view display that is 18.6% larger than the previous iteration. The smartwatch screen-to-body ratio also stands tall at 72.2%, meaning you get a satisfying viewing experience. When it comes to its fashionable look, the Huawei Watch Fit 2 comes with a variety of straps.
There is a soft and comfortable rubber strap and an exquisite elegant leather strap which come in a variety of colours and styles. The smartwatch features a press-to-release link design, which allows you to quickly change your straps without needing tools.
Staying connected is inherent in your Huawei smartwatch. Thanks to the Bluetooth call feature, speaker and microphone, the Watch Fit 2 enables you to stay in touch with colleagues and loved ones. No matter where you are, your phone calls can be pushed to your watch instantly. You can answer and end calls through the smartwatch without taking out your smartphone.
If users are not available to answer the phone, they can quickly reply in the form of a short message with one tap. The reply can be customised in the Huawei Health App, allowing you always to stay online and not miss anything important.
Users can also reply quickly to messages via instant messaging apps from the watch itself. The Huawei Watch Fit 2 is packed with battery power that can last up to 10 days,
The Huawei Watch Fit 2 also provides all-round health management such as oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring, heart rate, sleep, stress and breathing monitoring to help you keep track of your physical changes. At the same time, the Huawei health app on the smartphone can synchronise health-monitoring data in real time, allowing you to keep an eye on your physical and mental health.
The Huawei Band 7: The ultra-thin full-view smart band to power your endurance levels
The ultra-thin smart band with a long battery life comes with impressive health management and workout monitoring features. This stylish wearable is for young millennials and always on-the-move fitness enthusiasts. The Huawei Band 7 is only 9.99mm thick and weighs just 16 grams, which makes it more comfortable to wear while doing your favourite activities.
The Huawei Band 7 provides a slew of health management features, like monitoring of SpO2, while it also boasts Huawei TruSeen 4.0 — a heart rate-monitoring technology. Thanks to the Huawei TruSleep 2.0 technology, the band can assess sleep quality without disturbing your sleep, and accurately identifies six types of typical sleep problems.
The Huawei TruRelax technology will help you keep an eye on your stress levels, and the band will remind you to do breathing exercises to release stress when needed.
To meet your fitness goals, the Huawei Band 7 comes with an expansive range of fitness features to kick-start an active lifestyle. The smart band uses TruSport algorithms to measure the training index of runners, and the running ability index can tell you a great deal about your endurance level and the efficiency of your running technique.
The Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro: Tech meets elegance on your wrist
The Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro is an elegant and lasting masterpiece. It emulates the look and feel of classic luxury watches with its signature Moon Phase Collection which stuns with its premium ID design. The Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro comes in two variants: Titanium Edition and Ceramic Edition, which are both finessed with state-of-the-art craftsmanship.
In terms of health, the Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro series supports:
- Electrocardiogram (ECG) data collection, which can accurately provide single-lead ECG measurements;
- Real-time analysis;
- Sinus rhythm and atrial fibrillation detection and premature atrial and ventricular beat reminders; and
- Arterial stiffness detection, allowing you to actively prevent the risk of vascular diseases.
The Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro Pro series can also provide continuous, real-time and accurate SpO2, sleep and stress monitoring for comprehensive health management. The latest Huawei TruSeen 5.0+ increases the data processing capacity by four times, reducing the signal loss rate, and improving the accuracy of heart rate and SpO2 monitoring.
After looking at all three, it is evident Huawei’s Watch Fit 2, Band 7 and Watch GT 3 Pro come with exceptional features. With a lasting battery life and advanced fitness and health management features, Huawei wearables are in a league of their own.
All three fitness trackers are now available in SA. You can get the Huawei Watch Fit 2 from R3,299, the Huawei Band 7 from R1,699 and the Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro from only R10,999 from the Huawei online store or at selected retailers.
This article was paid for by Huawei.