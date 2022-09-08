×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

Queen Elizabeth has died, surrounded by family at Balmoral Castle

She was Britain's longest-reigning sovereign and, at 96, the world's oldest monarch

08 September 2022 - 20:08 By Khanyisile Ngcobo and Reuters
Queen Elizabeth II has died. File image.
Queen Elizabeth II has died. File image.
Image: Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images

Britain's longest-reigning sovereign, Queen Elizabeth II, has died, the BBC confirmed on Thursday. 

The world's oldest monarch passed away surrounded by close family at Balmoral. She was 96.

Earlier, Buckingham Palace had released a statement saying doctors were concerned for health. 

She'd been suffering, since the end of last year, from what the palace called “episodic mobility problems” since the end of last year which had forced her to cut back on public engagements.

The queen celebrated her Platinum Jubilee, the 70th anniversary of her accession, on February 6.

The four-day event was marked in June by celebrations and tributes from family, world leaders and citizens.

The queen's death comes a year after she lost her husband, Prince Philip, who died in April 2021.

Philip, whom the queen described as her “strength and stay all these years”, died at Windsor Castle. He was 99.

Elizabeth was born at 17 Bruton Street, London, on April 21 1926 and christened on May 29 that year in the private chapel at Buckingham Palace. She became heir apparent when her uncle, Edward VIII, abdicated on December 11 1936 and her father George VI became king. She was 10 years old.

She married navy lieutenant Philip Mountbatten, a Greek prince, at London's Westminster Abbey on November 20 1947 and they had four children, heir apparent Prince Charles (born in 1948), Princess Anne (1950), Prince Andrew (1960) and Prince Edward (1964).

Doctors concerned for queen's health, family head to Scotland

Britain's longest reigning sovereign and the world's oldest monarch has been suffering from what Buckingham Palace has called "episodic mobility ...
Lifestyle
6 hours ago

She ascended the throne when her father died on February 6 1952 while in Kenya on a royal tour. Elizabeth was crowned on June 2 1953 at Westminster Abbey in the first coronation to be televised.

The queen was served by 15 prime ministers. 

On September 9 2015 she surpassed the 63 years, seven months, two days, 16 hours and 23 minutes her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria spent on the throne, becoming Britain's longest-reigning monarch in a line dating back to William the Conqueror in 1066.

Elizabeth was queen of 15 realms — the UK, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Jamaica, Antigua and Barbuda, the Bahamas, Belize, Grenada, Papua New Guinea, the Solomon Islands, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, and Tuvalu.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

'You continue to make history': Prince Charles pays tribute to mum Queen Elizabeth

Prince Charles paid an emotional personal tribute to his mother, Queen Elizabeth, on Saturday during celebrations to mark her Platinum Jubilee, ...
News
3 months ago

The Queen and I have a history

Without her (Queen Elizabeth) and the acts of her ancestors, I would not be able to proudly call SA my home, writes Sue de Groot.
Opinion & Analysis
3 months ago

Over 70 years of rule and 14 prime ministers, Queen Elizabeth has seen it all

As the queen nears the end of her reign, it raises the question: how will Prince Charles compare?
World
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ASPASIA KARRAS | Poor little Meghan, out there on the outskirts channelling ... Lifestyle
  2. ‘Tolkien is turning in his grave’ — Elon Musk sparks war of words with ‘The ... Lifestyle
  3. There’s very little I can say about molestation claims, says Tiffany Haddish Lifestyle
  4. WATCH | Katie Price says she was raped during ‘carjacking’ in SA Lifestyle
  5. Harry joins royals in Scotland as queen remains under ‘medical supervision’ Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Privately owned rhino are under threat
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'