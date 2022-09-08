×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

Ramaphosa, Zulu king, Mandela Foundation send condolences after death of Queen Elizabeth

08 September 2022 - 22:06 By TimesLIVE
Floral tributes left at the gates of Buckingham Palace, following the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, UK, on Thursday, September 8, 2022.
Floral tributes left at the gates of Buckingham Palace, following the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, UK, on Thursday, September 8, 2022.
Image: Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

President Cyril Ramaphosa has, on behalf of the government and people of SA, expressed his profound and sincere condolences to King Charles III on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

The queen died on Thursday aged 96. She was the longest-reigning monarch in the United Kingdom.

“Her Majesty was an extraordinary and world-renowned public figure who lived a remarkable life.  Her life and legacy will be fondly remembered by many around the world. The Queen’s commitment and dedication during her 70 years on the throne remains a noble and virtuous example to the entire world”, Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa said he met the queen at the last Commonwealth meeting which was held in London in 2018 where they spent some time looking  at letters that former president Nelson Mandela sent to the queen, reminiscing about the great statesman who she respected enormously.

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, on behalf of King Misuzulu and the Zulu royal family, also extended his condolences to the House of Windsor.

“Our prayers are with the royal family, and with prime minister Liz Truss as she leads a nation in mourning. May God comfort the people of the United Kingdom, and all those around the world who felt such great esteem and affection for her majesty the Queen,” Buthelezi said.

Nelson Mandela’s grandson Mandla Mandela conveyed the family's condolences.

“A matriarch has passed on and the sound of God Save the Queen has fallen silent. We salute her in death and pass our condolences to the British nation on their sad loss,” Mandela said.

Mandela said  despite the colonial legacy, the queen reached out to his grandfather during the years of his presidency and they developed a friendship for as long as he lived.

“The Queen sent Prince Charles to represent the royal family at Madiba's funeral in Qunu. I am sure if he were alive to witness her passing it would indeed have been a sad moment for him.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE :

Friday’s play in England vs Proteas Test called off after queen’s death

Friday’s second day of the third and deciding Test between England and SA at the Oval has been called off after the death on Thursday of Queen ...
Sport
1 hour ago

'God save the queen': Londoners and tourists wish monarch well

"Get well soon" was the message from Londoners and tourists on Thursday after doctors said they were concerned about the health of Queen Elizabeth.
Lifestyle
4 hours ago

Britain's Queen Elizabeth has died — Buckingham Palace

Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and the nation's figurehead for seven decades, has died aged 96, Buckingham Palace said on ...
News
3 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ASPASIA KARRAS | Poor little Meghan, out there on the outskirts channelling ... Lifestyle
  2. ‘Tolkien is turning in his grave’ — Elon Musk sparks war of words with ‘The ... Lifestyle
  3. There’s very little I can say about molestation claims, says Tiffany Haddish Lifestyle
  4. WATCH | Katie Price says she was raped during ‘carjacking’ in SA Lifestyle
  5. Harry joins royals in Scotland as queen remains under ‘medical supervision’ Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Privately owned rhino are under threat
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'