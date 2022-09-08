×

Lifestyle

WATCH | Oprah lauds UCT vice-chancellor after Africa Education win

Prof Phakeng was named the inaugural winner of the Africa Education Medal

08 September 2022 - 12:30
Khanyisile Ngcobo Story producer
Vice-chancellor of the University of Cape Town, Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng.
Vice-chancellor of the University of Cape Town, Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng.
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times

Media mogul and former talk show host Oprah Winfrey has lauded UCT vice-chancellor Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng as a “forward thinking, visionary leader” after she won the Africa Education Medal.

Phakeng was named the inaugural winner of the award, which was launched this year by T4 Education and HP in collaboration with Intel and Microsoft.

The medal recognises “the tireless work of those who are transforming education across the continent — to celebrate the stories of those who have lit the spark of change so others will be inspired to take up the torch”, according to T4.

Taking to social media on Wednesday, Phakeng, known as the “Fab Academic” on Twitter, shared Winfrey's congratulatory message.

“Congratulations to you professor on being named the winner ... it's an honour recognising leaders making a positive impact on education. I don't know anyone who deserves it more.

“Because I've witnessed first-hand through your support of the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy how your vision and your passion and your commitment have made such a difference in the lives of so many students.

“I honour the vital work you do with education and I celebrate you as a forward thinking, visionary leader for such a time as this,” Winfrey ended the short clip.

