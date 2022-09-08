×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

We need more education on cancer: Mrs SA finalist Palesa Matjekane

08 September 2022 - 08:00 By Mpumelelo Moyo
Palesa Matjekane has shared the importance of cancer awareness.
Palesa Matjekane has shared the importance of cancer awareness.
Image: Supplied

Mrs SA Top 30 finalist Palesa Matjekane says cancer awareness should be a priority.

Matjekane recently partnered with the Cancer Association of SA (Cansa) to raise funds to fight the disease.

The model spoke to TimesLIVE at the launch of a health insurance company, Splendid Cover, in Bryanston on Tuesday.

“We have lost so many people we love in our families because of cancer. That we are not educated about it is a big problem on its own.

“I’ve got an aunt battling for her life. I realised we are clueless about it. We need to teach people living with those who have been diagnosed and counsel them as well.

“Our terminology has to be sensitive, our attitude and expectations. For example, I refer to my aunt as a warrior in battle, not a victim.”

Men should acknowledge their vulnerability.

“Prostate cancer is often swept under the carpet. For men, it gets difficult to address the issue because it’s in a very personal space. It’s unlike us women, we can come out and talk about our breasts.”

The Mrs SA hopeful said the she has learnt a lot in her encounters with cancer patients.

“There is power in being present. We have allowed technology to replace us, we now just send a voice note or an emoji, but we need to go out there and engage. It’s more effective when you are physically there for someone during their battle.”

The Cancer Association of SA told TimesLIVE more than 100,000 people are diagnosed with cancer every year.

The upbeat activist said she is also an ambassador for children.

“I am also working with Reach For a Dream. We will take children in a helicopter for the first time. It will help them to dream, believe and be inspired. It is about being there and fully present in the lives of others when the need arises.”

READ MORE:

‘You have one chance. Give it your all’ — Mark Pilgrim shares update on his cancer treatment

"If you’re also going through a stage 4 diagnosis … it all starts with believing."
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Surgery backlogs soar at Bara Hospital as patients suffer

Some patients told to wait 4-and-a-half years for their operations.
News
3 days ago

‘I’m battling to come to terms with my diagnosis’ — Zoleka Mandela starts cancer treatment

"I’m home and recovering from the side-effects of my first session to treat the cancer in my lungs, liver, ribs, spinal cord and hips," shared Zoleka.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ASPASIA KARRAS | Poor little Meghan, out there on the outskirts channelling ... Lifestyle
  2. ‘Tolkien is turning in his grave’ — Elon Musk sparks war of words with ‘The ... Lifestyle
  3. There’s very little I can say about molestation claims, says Tiffany Haddish Lifestyle
  4. H&M adds five fab new styles to its popular Curvy Fit Denim collection The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. Faith, fabric and fashion: SA’s style king David Tlale on business of luxury The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

Privately owned rhino are under threat
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'